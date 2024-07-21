No More Cuffs Org presents Creating Opportunities $1,000 Visa Gift Card Raffle

This fundraiser is developed to create opportunities for individuals that do not have access to enough capital to acquire land, commercial or residential property. The goal is to come together as a community, raise and invest money as a group, for the purpose of purchasing real estate and land for profit. Please help us reach our goals and develop a strong organization to support our goals by entering for a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card. Sales close 7/31/24 at noon. Winner posted on our page 8/1/24 at 6pm. If you are interested in learning more or joining us, please let us know below.

