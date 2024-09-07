Brighton Orchestra Boosters
Corporate Sponsorship
Supporter Level
$25
Listing of business or musician name on website and in concert programs
Etude Level
$50
Quarter Page (2.75” W x 4.25” H) and logo/image on website
Sonata Level
$100
Half Page (5.5” W x 4.25” H) and logo on website
Concerto Level
$250
Full Page (5.5” W x 8.5” H) and logo on website
Virtuoso Level
$500
Full Page Centerfold (11” W x 8.5”) and logo on website
