Student T-shirt Design Challenge

This is a preorder for t-shirts and accessories designed by Casa students. The students voted for their favorite design in each of the following age categories: CH and LE, LEUE and UE, and MG. All shirts are printed on white athletic polyester wicking shirts. We are unfortunately not able to exchange or refund shirts purchased in the wrong size as they are made to order. Purchased shirts will be distributed to students before the end of the school year.





You do not have to make a donation to Zeffy. Simply put zero as your custom percentage at that question.