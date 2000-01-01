Logo
Progressive Raffle - Thank you for supporting Mt. Horeb Youth Baseball

Thank you for supporting MHYB through our progressive raffle!


What is a progressive raffle?  It simply means, as we raise more funds the prizes get better!


Level 1:  When we raise $1,000 - the winner will receive 4 tickets to a home Brewers game behind home plate.


Level 2:  If we raise $3,000 - the winner will receive 8 tickets to a home Brewers game behind home plate.


Level 3:  If we raise $5,000 - the winner will receive 8 tickets to a Brewers game and a bus to get there.


Level 4:  If we raise $10,000 - the winner will receive a luxury suite to a Brewers game for up to 20 guests.


Level 5:  If we raise $25,000 - the winner will receive a luxury suite, a bus and a yeti cooler.


The winner will be selected on Saturday, May 4th, at the MHYB Fundraiser held at the Red Mouse from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.  Please visit Mt. Horeb Youth Baseball on Facebook to register.  You do not need to be present to win.

