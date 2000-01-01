Progressive Raffle - Thank you for supporting Mt. Horeb Youth Baseball

Thank you for supporting MHYB through our progressive raffle!





What is a progressive raffle? It simply means, as we raise more funds the prizes get better!





Level 1: When we raise $1,000 - the winner will receive 4 tickets to a home Brewers game behind home plate.





Level 2: If we raise $3,000 - the winner will receive 8 tickets to a home Brewers game behind home plate.





Level 3: If we raise $5,000 - the winner will receive 8 tickets to a Brewers game and a bus to get there.





Level 4: If we raise $10,000 - the winner will receive a luxury suite to a Brewers game for up to 20 guests.





Level 5: If we raise $25,000 - the winner will receive a luxury suite, a bus and a yeti cooler.





The winner will be selected on Saturday, May 4th, at the MHYB Fundraiser held at the Red Mouse from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. Please visit Mt. Horeb Youth Baseball on Facebook to register. You do not need to be present to win.