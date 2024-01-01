Online registration is closed but you can register at the event! We ordered extra t-shirts. We cannot guarantee t-shirt sizes but we invite you to come run!





Join us for a vibrant and exhilarating 1K and 5K Color Run, where every step you take helps support Liberty Christian School! Lace up your running shoes and get ready to dash through clouds of color, all while raising funds to purchase our historical school property.





Liberty Christian School is at an exciting and vital crossroads. After leasing our campus for over 30 years, we have the opportunity to purchase the property so that our school can remain deeply rooted as we grow to new heights! The property purchase is currently 70% funded. All proceeds from this run will help us get closer to our final goal.





Participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome to run, walk, or dance their way through a vibrant course filled with bursts of colorful powder. After you work up an appetite, satisfy it with dinner or a sweet treat at one of the food trucks parked on site.





So gather your friends, family, and neighbors, and join us for an evening of fitness, fun, and fundraising.





Together, let's paint the town in support of our school!















