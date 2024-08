Vendor Fees for the 2024 Utah Renaissance Faire





Standard vendors pay $22 per front-facing foot. So we take the width of the front of what your booth will be.





For example, if it is 10 feet wide then that means your fee would be $220 for just the booth space.





Food vendors (those that sell any type of food or beverage) pay $30 per front-facing foot. Following the example above, a 10ft wide storefront would be $300 if you are selling food.