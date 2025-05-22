83rd Annual Campaign Kickoff: Light Lunch

Includes lunch for 8 guests, reserved table, and company logo in the program.
Red Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes lunch for 8 guests, reserved table, and company logo in the program. Recognition on social media and logo on digital slideshow playing during lunch.
Gold Level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes lunch for 8 guests, reserved table, and company logo in the program. Recognition on social media and logo on digital slideshow playing during lunch. Sponsor representative to say a few words during the program.
Community Leader Award Presenter
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Award will be named (Insert Co. Name) Community Leader Award. The Award will be presented by the sponsor to the recipient. Table for 8 guests is also included.
Beacon Award Presenter
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Award will be named (Insert Co. Name) Beacon Award. The Award will be presented by the sponsor to the recipient. Table for 8 guests is also included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!