Mind - Body - Soul

Woman Up Cleveland 501(c)(3) welcomes you to their wellness event that aims to touch on all aspects of women’s health and well-being!





D﻿o you have a niche for women's wellness?

We are on a mission to educate guests on topics pertaining to women's health and well-being via vendors, inspire guests via a wellness speaker, and empower guests via a self-defense class. We would love for you to join us where women will unite around wellness and embrace their potential!





D﻿isclaimer: Sensitive/triggering topics may be discussed (i.e., assault, sexual health, mental health topics, etc.), so please self-evaluate whether or not this event is a good fit for you.









What to Expect: This event is only one session (12-3:30pm) and will include the following...

30-minute Wellness Speaker - RoseAda Watts White , owner of LFT-Lifestyle Fitness Training and Balance360 Health & Wellness, will share an educational, interactive, and inspiring message on women's wellness to all guests. RoseAda holds degrees in Culinary Arts and Nutrition/Dietetics, and she is a Certified Fitness Coach and Nutrition Specialist. Balance360 Health & Wellness aims to support leaders on their wellness journey in order to shift their relationship with food and movement. This is accomplished through sustainable systems, tools and resources. Balance360 provides nutrition coaching, fitness training and wellness strategy coaching.

1-hour S﻿elf-Defense Class - Jessica Cliff , owner of Brooklyn Kung Fu, will lead our guests through an adaptive self-defense class. U.S. Shuai Chiao Kung Fu, AKA "Brooklyn Kung Fu" is a family-owned business in the heart of Brooklyn, Ohio. Established in 2011, they offer a fun, safe environment for men, women, and children as young as three and offer a variety of classes for all ages conveniently scheduled 6 days/week. Each guest will also receive a certificate for a free introductory class to redeem by 6/30/2023.

3﻿6+ Vendors - Each vendor is centered around women's wellness and is aligned to a Mind, Body, or Soul wellness pillar. Vendors are product selling, service-based, or non-profit organizations. See below for a full list of vendors!

Activities + Photobooth - affirmation bracelet + positive quote pick-and-go flower wall

E﻿mcee + DJ - Jaime Kravitz , owner of The Energy Producer, is a Professional Master of Ceremonies (emcee) who specializes in using her energy, voice, and expertise to enhance and lead event experiences.

R﻿affle Baskets

A community of women to spend the afternoon with and engage with!

CDC COVID-19 regulations will apply to this event.





What Your Ticket Includes:

A 30-minute wellness speaking session led by RoseAda Watts White of Balance360 Health and Wellness

A﻿ 1-hour self-defense class led by Jessica Cliff of Brooklyn Kung Fu



The opportunity to learn from and support 36+ local vendors centered on women's health & wellness

An Athleta bag filled with sponsor goodies and faux inspirational flower from flower wall upon arrival

T﻿he opportunity to create an affirmation bracelet

The opportunity to take photos in front of a photobooth with the help of Shape Cleveland

The opportunity to purchase raffle-basket tickets

Empowering music from The Energy Producer!

D﻿ispensed fruit-infused water

F﻿ree parking





D﻿isclaimer: Sensitive/triggering topics may be discussed by our below vendors (i.e., assault, sexual health, mental health topics, etc.), so please self-evaluate whether or not this event is a good fit for you.