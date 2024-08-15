Collaborative Art & Skate Series

This ticket is exclusively for invited NONPROFIT COMMUNITY PARTNERS the special rate is our way of giving back to the amazing nonprofit organizations that support our community. Empower your team or the individuals you serve through the transformative power of skateboarding and art.
All-levels skate session, perfect for beginners or anyone new to the surf skate style. Whether you're taking your first steps on a skateboard or looking to refine your skills, this session is designed to help you build confidence and have fun.
But that's not all—your ticket also includes a collaborative art workshop, where you can express your creativity and connect with others in the community. Plus, enjoy a delicious dinner as part of the event, making it a full day of learning, creating, and connecting.
Day 1: General Admission Ticket to Skate, 9/7
$37
Kick off your skate journey with an all-levels session, perfect for beginners or anyone new to the surf skate style. Along with skating, enjoy a collaborative art workshop and a delicious dinner, all included with your ticket. Come ready to learn, create, and connect!
Skateboard provided, bring your own safety gear (helmet and pads)
Day 2: Ticket to Skate, 9/10
$42
Elevate your skills with a focus on carving, transitions, and dynamic moves in a supportive small-group setting. Your ticket also includes a collaborative art workshop and a delicious dinner, making it an experience of creativity and connection.
Skateboard provided, bring your own safety gear (helmet required days 2 & 3 and pads)
Day 3: Ticket to Skate
$42
Experience the thrill of the pump track as you find your flow and refine your skills in a small-group setting. This ticket also includes a collaborative art workshop and a delicious dinner, making it a perfect blend of fun, creativity, and community.
Skateboard provided, bring your own safety gear (helmet required days 2 & 3 and pads)
