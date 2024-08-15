Collaborative Art & Skate Series

This ticket is exclusively for invited NONPROFIT COMMUNITY PARTNERS the special rate is our way of giving back to the amazing nonprofit organizations that support our community. Empower your team or the individuals you serve through the transformative power of skateboarding and art. All-levels skate session, perfect for beginners or anyone new to the surf skate style. Whether you're taking your first steps on a skateboard or looking to refine your skills, this session is designed to help you build confidence and have fun. But that's not all—your ticket also includes a collaborative art workshop, where you can express your creativity and connect with others in the community. Plus, enjoy a delicious dinner as part of the event, making it a full day of learning, creating, and connecting.

This ticket is exclusively for invited NONPROFIT COMMUNITY PARTNERS the special rate is our way of giving back to the amazing nonprofit organizations that support our community. Empower your team or the individuals you serve through the transformative power of skateboarding and art. All-levels skate session, perfect for beginners or anyone new to the surf skate style. Whether you're taking your first steps on a skateboard or looking to refine your skills, this session is designed to help you build confidence and have fun. But that's not all—your ticket also includes a collaborative art workshop, where you can express your creativity and connect with others in the community. Plus, enjoy a delicious dinner as part of the event, making it a full day of learning, creating, and connecting.

seeMoreDetailsMobile