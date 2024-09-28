Clarion Souvenir Memorabilia

The script and lyrics for "Hatter's Daughter" by John Buckley Sleadd. Watch the video of "Hatter's Daughter" at ClarionOR.org and follow along!
The script and lyrics for "Hatter's Daughter" by John Buckley Sleadd. Watch the video of "Hatter's Daughter" at ClarionOR.org and follow along!
"The Prodigals: a Tale of Forgiveness" DVD
$10
By John Buckley Sleadd. The full live-staged video recording from the 2018 production, starring Collin Goldman, Dale Hammers, Jackie Matheny, Steve Chroninger, Ryan Imel, John Sleadd, Michele Spohn, Caleb Sleadd, and others.
By John Buckley Sleadd. The full live-staged video recording from the 2018 production, starring Collin Goldman, Dale Hammers, Jackie Matheny, Steve Chroninger, Ryan Imel, John Sleadd, Michele Spohn, Caleb Sleadd, and others.
"The Prodigals" Music Sampler CD
$7
Seven favorite songs from "The Prodigals: a Tale of Forgiveness," recorded in studio by cast members of the 2018 stage production. Jacket includes photos from the staged show.
Seven favorite songs from "The Prodigals: a Tale of Forgiveness," recorded in studio by cast members of the 2018 stage production. Jacket includes photos from the staged show.
"The Prodigals" Music Sampler Download
$5
The same songs as those from the CD. After purchase, you may pick up the download card with the link at the show you attend, or we can send you the code by text or email.
The same songs as those from the CD. After purchase, you may pick up the download card with the link at the show you attend, or we can send you the code by text or email.
"The Prodigals" Book
$6
"The Prodigals: a Tale of Forgiveness" by John Buckley Sleadd, in book form, with lyrics and script. Purchase the video with the book and read along as you watch it!
"The Prodigals: a Tale of Forgiveness" by John Buckley Sleadd, in book form, with lyrics and script. Purchase the video with the book and read along as you watch it!
"Here I Stand" CD
$10
This recording of sixteen songs was recorded in studio by cast members of the 2017 live staged show, "Here I Stand: the Monk Who Turned Religion Upside Down" By John Buckley Sleadd. Includes a 12-page booklet of color photos with song lyrics and synopsis. Voices include Ryan Imel, Lisa Bokenkamp, Brynlee Morrison, John Buckley Sleadd, Stephen Kostrna, Michele Spohn, Tianna Eddy, Ariel Kostrna, Ricky Reebel, JJ Scofield, Spencer Morrison, Arden Sleadd, Don Lanahan, and others.
This recording of sixteen songs was recorded in studio by cast members of the 2017 live staged show, "Here I Stand: the Monk Who Turned Religion Upside Down" By John Buckley Sleadd. Includes a 12-page booklet of color photos with song lyrics and synopsis. Voices include Ryan Imel, Lisa Bokenkamp, Brynlee Morrison, John Buckley Sleadd, Stephen Kostrna, Michele Spohn, Tianna Eddy, Ariel Kostrna, Ricky Reebel, JJ Scofield, Spencer Morrison, Arden Sleadd, Don Lanahan, and others.
"Here I Stand" Music Download
$7
This recording of sixteen songs was recorded in studio by cast members of the 2017 live staged show, "Here I Stand: the Monk Who Turned Religion Upside Down" By John Buckley Sleadd. After your purchase, we can text or email you the download code, or you can pick it up at our show.
This recording of sixteen songs was recorded in studio by cast members of the 2017 live staged show, "Here I Stand: the Monk Who Turned Religion Upside Down" By John Buckley Sleadd. After your purchase, we can text or email you the download code, or you can pick it up at our show.
"Here I Stand" Book
$5
The book version of the musical, with script and lyrics of the songs.
The book version of the musical, with script and lyrics of the songs.
Souvenir Posters
$2
11"x17" posters from the shows "Hatter's Daughter" (2021) and "Here I Stand" (2017), and "Put on a Hat" (2020) performed in Grants Pass. Graphic art, lovely for framing!
11"x17" posters from the shows "Hatter's Daughter" (2021) and "Here I Stand" (2017), and "Put on a Hat" (2020) performed in Grants Pass. Graphic art, lovely for framing!