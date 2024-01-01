Graduation Housing Spring 2024

The Center for Jewish Living at Cornell is happy to host parents, family and friends for this years graduation weekend (May 24-26). We thank you for choosing to stay with us. We're glad to host you as you come to applaud your child, friend or colleague on completing a significant milestone in their lives.





Please select how many rooms as well as nights you plan to stay with us. Most rooms can accommodate 2-3 guests. Please be aware, pillows and bedding will not be provided by the CJL, and visitors are expected to bring their own. Please fill out the form accordingly.





NOTE: The following contract needs to be filled out as well and emailed to

[email protected] prior to your arrival. You can access the form by clicking HERE :





Please reach out to [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Thank you again and congratulations!





Sincerely,

The CJL Student Board

106 West Avenue, Ithaca, NY,14850

cornellcjl.com

(607) 272-5810















