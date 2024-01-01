Logo
Graduation Housing Spring 2024

Cornell Center for Jewish Living

The Center for Jewish Living at Cornell is happy to host parents, family and friends for this years graduation weekend (May 24-26). We thank you for choosing to stay with us. We're glad to host you as you come to applaud your child, friend or colleague on completing a significant milestone in their lives. 


Please select how many rooms as well as nights you plan to stay with us. Most rooms can accommodate 2-3 guests. Please be aware, pillows and bedding will not be provided by the CJL, and visitors are expected to bring their own. Please fill out the form accordingly. 


NOTE: The following contract needs to be filled out as well and emailed to 

[email protected] prior to your arrival. You can access the form by clicking HERE:


Please reach out to [email protected] with any questions or concerns. 

Thank you again and congratulations!


Sincerely,

The CJL Student Board

106 West Avenue, Ithaca, NY,14850 

cornellcjl.com 

(607) 272-5810





