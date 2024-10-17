Ingram Fire Department Fundraising
eventClosed
Ingram Fire Department Firearm Raffle
addExtraDonation
$
Pistol Raffle
$20
Glock G17 Gen 1 Classic 9MM. Comes with box of ammo, Three 17 round magazines, cleaning kit and loader
Glock G17 Gen 1 Classic 9MM. Comes with box of ammo, Three 17 round magazines, cleaning kit and loader
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Rifle Raffle
$20
Remington Model 700 BDL Win, 22” Barrel, High Gloss. Comes with a box of ammo
Remington Model 700 BDL Win, 22” Barrel, High Gloss. Comes with a box of ammo
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout