Ingram Fire Department Firearm Raffle

Pistol Raffle
$20
Glock G17 Gen 1 Classic 9MM. Comes with box of ammo, Three 17 round magazines, cleaning kit and loader
Rifle Raffle
$20
Remington Model 700 BDL Win, 22” Barrel, High Gloss. Comes with a box of ammo

