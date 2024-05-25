Logo
Whidbey Island Roller Derby
Season 12, Bout 4: WIRD vs EoD

1 Wildcat Wy, Oak Harbor, WA 98277, USA

Doors  open at 6:00pm First Whistle at 6:30pm
Whidbey Island Roller Derby vs. Eves of Destruction Roller Derby
Adults (age 12+): $12;  Children (age 5-12): $6.00; Children (5 and under): FREE!; Senior Citizens (65+): $6.00; Military w/ ID: $10.00

**Children must be supervised AT ALL TIMES.  Children 18 and under are  NOT allowed on bottom level of bleachers OR on track side seating.   Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Track-side  seating and bottom row of bleachers is 18 and over only.  Merchandise  and concessions may be available.  **SPECIAL NOTE: Seats are limited.  Online ticket sales close 24 hours before the start of bout, tickets  will still be available at the door.  **all rules of Drug Free School  zones apply while on OHHS property, including parking areas. No legal or  illegal drug or weapon possession or use are allowed on school grounds,  including tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, etc.    WARNING: Ticket holder  and attendees assume all risk incidental to the game of flat track  roller derby whether occurring prior to, during, or after the bout.  Including (but not exclusively) the danger of being injured by or in  connection with any participant of the event. Holder agrees Whidbey  Island Roller Derby and Oak Harbor School District are not liable for  any resulting injuries.


