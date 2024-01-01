Engineers Without Borders Usa Inc
2024 Fundraising Gala

Dear Friends and Supporters,


Engineers Without Borders Lehigh Valley Professional Chapter will hold our annual fundraising event, Happy Hour and Appetizers on Sunday, October 27th from 3-6 p.m. in the University Center (DUC) at DeSales University.


We are asking for your support to give a Tax-deductible Donation Item for the Silent Auction. EWB-USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN# 84-1589324).

Your contribution will help us to continue work on our projects:


  • Improving the local trade school facilities at Mattru Jong in Sierra Leone 

  • Updating water and sanitation systems in the Dominican Republic 


