2024 Fundraising Gala

Dear Friends and Supporters,
Engineers Without Borders Lehigh Valley Professional Chapter will hold our annual fundraising event, Happy Hour and Appetizers on Sunday, October 27th from 3-6 p.m. in the University Center (DUC) at DeSales University.
We are asking for your support to give a Tax-deductible Donation Item for the Silent Auction. EWB-USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN# 84-1589324).
Your contribution will help us to continue work on our projects:
Improving the local trade school facilities at Mattru Jong in Sierra Leone
Updating water and sanitation systems in the Dominican Republic