2024 Run/Walk Sponsorship

Dear Prospective Sponsor: Preparations are now underway for the 16th Annual El Paso Run/Walk for Autism to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Our previous Annual Run/Walks for Autism have attracted nearly 2,000 registrants and over 3,000 in attendance!! We also attracted great sponsors, exhibitors, and volunteers. This is our 16th Annual Run/Walk, and as always, we hope to make it bigger and better than last year. I strongly encourage you to participate as a sponsor! This event promises to be a widely attended and publicized event. The purpose of this event is to raise funds to support our community resource center, our autism awareness initiatives, and support group meetings in El Paso County. We are a non-profit organization working to promote and advocate for the general welfare of people of all ages with autism in our community; to increase and improve public awareness; to provide information, support, and referral services for parents and professionals; to promote appropriate care, treatment, and advocacy of people with autism. We offer caregiver support services, Aspie Adult Support Group, an Aspie girl’s support camp, Boys’ Group, and many events to promote socialization and the sharing of resources. We have continued to grow our services as the need for them has never been greater. We continue with our primary goals to provide education to parents of children with autism and other related disorders, as well as to the professionals who work with them. We continue to offer monthly support group meetings and other social events throughout the year such as our annual Ausome Giving Tree and Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat. We have partnered with city representatives and other disability service providers to offer social opportunities to our community. Our annual conference hosts known experts and self-advocates to present their knowledge, personal experience, and expertise to the borderland. We thank you for taking the time to look over and discuss the enclosed information with your colleagues. This is an excellent venue for your business to gain valuable exposure and become part of a growing tradition, while supporting a worthy cause in our community. As a sponsor, you will have a spot to set up a table during our event, your logo will go on our very popular shirt. Sponsors who commit before February 26, 2024 will have their logo on all our signs including the 175 signs that will be placed in all Sun Metro Buses. Your commit to us will be promoted on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you have any questions or wish to discuss your interest in participating in the 16th Annual El Paso Run/Walk for Autism, please feel free to contact us. Thank you for your generosity and we look forward to working with you!



