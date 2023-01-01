Summer 2023 School Sponsorship

The Southern Pickleball Academy (SPA), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is on a mission to grow the sport of pickleball in our schools and our communities. We have identified 12 middle and high school coaches in Aiken County that are eager to engage their students in this addictive and fast-growing sport.





Pickleball is on track to be added to the Olympics in 2032; wouldn’t it be amazing to see one of our own youth as a pickleball Olympiad? An even more widespread impact will be improving the health and well-being of our next generation of adults.





But these schools need your help. Many don’t have the resources to get the proper equipment; some are stringing up old badminton nets from one side of the gym to another and using heavy wooden or even plastic paddles. Many others don’t have any pickleball equipment at all.





Your sponsorship of a school will enable that school to add pickleball to its physical education curriculum using proper equipment. The Academy will take care of sourcing and ordering quality equipment and delivering it to those coaches who have made a commitment to bringing pickleball to their students. And SPA will follow up with each school, bringing in volunteers and other resources to the schools as needed.





You chose the level of sponsorship that is right for you, starting at the silver level of $500. Depending on your sponsorship level, your business will be highlighted in multiple avenues. Your donation at any is valuable!





Will you please consider fully sponsoring a school? Your investment in the health of our students will have far-reaching effects, possibly even to the Olympics!