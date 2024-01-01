Logo
Society of the War of 1812 in Maryland
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

2024 Annual Mint Julep Party

3818 Belmont Dr, Jarrettsville, MD 21084, USA

Each year, the Maryland War of 1812 Society celebrates our organization's first charter, which occurred on May 14, 1842, with a mint julep party!


Speaker

Prof. Glen Johnson of Stevenson University will discuss Printers and Soldiers during the Battle of Baltimore., and bring us up to speed on the happenings at Patapsco Neck.


Menu

The menu for Old Defenders Day will be BBQ with all the fixings and plenty of mint juleps, of course!


Dress Code

Casual business attire. Compatriots are invited to wear their patriotic pins, rosettes, or Society accessories. Ladies may wear patriotic or Society emblems.

Free forms by