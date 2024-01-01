2024 Annual Mint Julep Party

Each year, the Maryland War of 1812 Society celebrates our organization's first charter, which occurred on May 14, 1842, with a mint julep party!



Speaker

Prof. Glen Johnson of Stevenson University will discuss Printers and Soldiers during the Battle of Baltimore., and bring us up to speed on the happenings at Patapsco Neck.



Menu

The menu for Old Defenders Day will be BBQ with all the fixings and plenty of mint juleps, of course!



Dress Code

Casual business attire. Compatriots are invited to wear their patriotic pins, rosettes, or Society accessories. Ladies may wear patriotic or Society emblems.