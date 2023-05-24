eventClosed

Inland Empire Labor Council 2023 COPE GALA: Deeply Rooted, Rising Up!

855 W San Bernardino Ave

Bloomington, CA 92316, USA

Roots Sponsor
$15,000
2 tables - 16 tickets with preferred seating, Sponsor Gift, Special recognition during the program, Full page ad in printed program, Logo featured in on-screen event slideshow, Logo featured on program banner (step-and-repeat)
Rising Sponsor
$10,000
1 table - 8 tickets with preferred seating, Sponsor Gift, Special recognition during the program, Full page ad in printed program, Logo featured in on-screen event slideshow
Blooming Sponsor
$7,500
1 table - 8 tickets to the Gala, Sponsor Gift, Half page ad in printed program, Logo featured in on-screen event slideshow
Budding Sponsor
$5,000
1/2 table - 4 tickets to the Gala, Sponsor Gift, Half page ad in printed program, Special Mention in on-screen event slideshow
Seedling Sponsor
$2,500
2 tickets to the Gala, Sponsor Gift, Business card ad in printed program, Special Mention in on-screen event slideshow
Table - 8 tickets
$1,600
1 table - 8 tickets to the Gala
Individual Ticket
$200
Individual ticket to the Gala
Full Page Ad
$1,000
Full page ad in printed program. Email ad by Friday, October 6th to [email protected]
Half Page Ad
$500
Half page ad in printed program. Email ad by Friday, October 6th to [email protected]
Business Card Ad
$250
Business card page ad in printed program. Email ad by Friday, October 6th to [email protected]

