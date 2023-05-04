Sacred Garden Communities Facilitation Intensive (Seattle)





The Seattle Facilitation Intensive will be held in person from 10am-6pm (with an hour for lunch) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday evening after the training there will be an optional ceremony for trainees and other SGC Confirmed Practitioners with an opportunity for some to begin their practicum.





We are asking that each attendee contribute between $500-$1400. This will include the in person training, readings and exercises, and regular supervision during the practicum phase. Because our online content is currently in development, this reflects a 60% discount from prices we requested in our well-received training held in 2020, Jamaica. Below are an Overview and Timeline draft for the workshop, and here are a few FAQS. These are in continuing improvement - please let us know if you have questions or feedback on these, thanks.



We would like to record portions (mostly Bob speaking, potential Q&A, discussion) of the training to use in future modules, please let us know now if this won’t work for you.





Once the practicum portion of training is complete those who have become Confirmed Practitioners will have the opportunity to become ordained a practice under the care and supervision of the Sacred Garden Community.





If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact [email protected] and please expect much more communication to follow.





We look forward to deepening with you,





The Sacred Garden Community Facilitation Team







