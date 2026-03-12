Finish Well Housing Communities, Inc.

Offered by

Finish Well Housing Communities, Inc.

About the memberships

Become a Monthly Champion for Women

The Welcome Mat
$4.99

Renews monthly

Small entry, big impact!

Helps provide at warm "Welcome Home" kit for every woman who arrives.

The Kitchen Table
$9.99

Renews monthly

The heart of the home!

This helps keep our pantry stocked and provides a communal meal at our monthly meetings where the real healing happens.

The Safe Haven
$19.99

Renews monthly

Providing peace of mind!

This helps maintain the high standard of the home, keeping it a beautiful, safe place to recover.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!