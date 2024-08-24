20th Anniversary Celebration & Gala

7,305 Days Old (20 Years Old) Ticket:
— Helps to support our programs for African American Read-In, Drop Everything and Read Day, Read Across America, and Read for the Record Day.
Ruby Level: 20 Years of Serving Children
$1,000
20 Years of Service Ruby Level:
- Two Tickets
- Two Raffle Tickets
- 1/4 Page in Souvenir Journal
— Helps create libraries, early childhood care centers, after-school programs, and book donations in the Houston Metropolitan Area.
Emerald Level: 20 years-20 Reasons to Celebrate
$1,500
20 years-20 Reasons to Celebrate Emerald Level:
- Four Tickets
- Four Raffle Tickets
- 1/2 Page in Souvenir Journal
— Helps to support STEM and STEAM programs in conjunction with job shadowing and career exploration for our 2024-2025 service year.
Pearl Level: 20 Cheers for Building Communities of Sharing
$2,500
Pearl Level: 20 Cheers for Building Communities of Sharing
- Six Tickets
- Six Raffle Tickets
- 1/2 Page in Souvenir Journal
— Helps provide funding for our National Initiatives: literacy development, asthma, awareness obesity prevention, career exploration, oral health, and juvenile diabetes education.
Diamond Sponsor: Season 20 Episode 1
$5,000
Diamond Sponsor: Season 20 Episode 1:
- Eight Tickets
- Eight Raffle Tickets
- 1 Page in Souvenir Journal
— Helps provide scholarships to deserving students in the Houston Metropolitan Area.
