20th Anniversary Celebration & Gala

9999 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77042, USA

7,305 Days Old (20 Years Old) Ticket
$75
7,305 Days Old (20 Years Old) Ticket: — Helps to support our programs for African American Read-In, Drop Everything and Read Day, Read Across America, and Read for the Record Day.
Ruby Level: 20 Years of Serving Children
$1,000
20 Years of Service Ruby Level: - Two Tickets - Two Raffle Tickets - 1/4 Page in Souvenir Journal — Helps create libraries, early childhood care centers, after-school programs, and book donations in the Houston Metropolitan Area.
Emerald Level: 20 years-20 Reasons to Celebrate
$1,500
20 years-20 Reasons to Celebrate Emerald Level: - Four Tickets - Four Raffle Tickets - 1/2 Page in Souvenir Journal — Helps to support STEM and STEAM programs in conjunction with job shadowing and career exploration for our 2024-2025 service year.
Pearl Level: 20 Cheers for Building Communities of Sharing
$2,500
Pearl Level: 20 Cheers for Building Communities of Sharing - Six Tickets - Six Raffle Tickets - 1/2 Page in Souvenir Journal — Helps provide funding for our National Initiatives: literacy development, asthma, awareness obesity prevention, career exploration, oral health, and juvenile diabetes education.
Diamond Sponsor: Season 20 Episode 1
$5,000
Diamond Sponsor: Season 20 Episode 1: - Eight Tickets - Eight Raffle Tickets - 1 Page in Souvenir Journal — Helps provide scholarships to deserving students in the Houston Metropolitan Area.
