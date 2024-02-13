We are excited to announce the 1st Annual ANS Golf Tournament benefiting the ministry work of All Nations Soccer serving the refugees and people of all nations in the community!





The scheduled 18 hole tournament is for March 27th in the morning with lunch, prizes and tee gifts following play. We will play a scramble format with prizes for gross and net.

Deerwood Country Club will be our host for the event and will be sure to provide a fun morning of golf!





What separates this event from other fundraising golf tournaments?





You will have a chance to play the entire round with a professional golfer playing on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, or the DP World tour (formerly European Tour). Each team will consist of 5 Players (4 Players & 1 Professional)





This is your chance to spend 18 holes getting to see world class golf while having a chance to play with and get to know these players.

The main reason we are inviting you to play in this inaugural event is to raise support and awareness for the local and international ministry work of All Nations Soccer.





The field will be limited to the first 10 teams reserved

$1500/team of 4 players, or $375/player





To confirm your team spot with 4 reservations, or an individual reservation in the field please register asap.





Please also consider our tax deductible sponsorship packages:





Please email [email protected] for more info on reservations, sponsorships or in-kind donations.