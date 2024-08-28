R.J. Leonard Foundation's Silent Auction

Enjoy a winter one week getaway at a cozy lakefront chalet. Quiet, rustic charm await. Sit by a roaring fire, relax in the sauna or brave the cold and then luxuriate in the hot tub at picturesque Lake Ariel, PA. Ski at nearby Elk Mountain and then play cards and board games. Main bedroom and bath sleeps 2 in a full; second bedroom sleeps 2 in a full and 1 in a twin with separate bath; third bedroom sleeps 2 in a full and 1 in a twin. There is also a pull out king sofa and several twin mattresses that can go on the floor - near to the third bathroom.
Totally flexible regarding dates this winter!
Nolan Painting Inc. - Painter for a Day certificate
$300
Do you need to paint a small room? Touch up interior trim? Perform minor repairs such as repair drywall cracks and touch up water stains? Nolan Painting’s Painter for a Day Certificate includes 1 day (up to 8 hours) of professional painting. The certificate can be used for interior painting services. Paint is additional. We work in Delaware, Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery counties and do not have the capacity to send painters outside of our work territory so please ensure you live within these counties to use the certificate. Please call to redeem the certificate within two months of the event.
Kalahari 4 All-Day Waterpark passes
$200
Make a splash this season with Water Park Passes! Bid for the chance to win 4 All-Day passes to Kalahari, one of the most exciting and thrilling water parks around. Whether you’re looking to ride towering water slides, relax in lazy rivers, or enjoy family-friendly attractions, this is your ticket to unforgettable memories with friends and family.
Wen Luxury Items
$200
Indulge in the ultimate beauty and fragrance experience with this exclusive collection of luxury items. From sophisticated scents to nourishing skincare and premium makeup, this set is perfect for those who appreciate high-quality beauty products. Elevate your routine or gift this curated selection to someone special.
Included Items:
1. Cé Noir Eau de Parfum by Beyoncé • 50ml / 1.7 fl oz • A sophisticated and exclusive fragrance designed to captivate.
2. Pat McGrath Labs Eye Shadow Quad: Sublime Blooms • A vibrant eye shadow palette with four stunning shades for a blooming look.
3. Love Eau de Parfum by Chaz Dean • 50ml / 1.7 fl oz • A fresh and floral fragrance that embodies elegance and romance.
4. Wen by Chaz Dean Ultra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment - Winter Red Currant • 454 ml • Richly moisturizing body treatment to nourish and hydrate your skin.
5. Nest New York Scented Lip Balm • A luxurious lip balm that moisturizes while imparting a subtle fragrance.
Signed Everlast Boxing Glove by Sugar Ray Leonard
$150
Add a piece of boxing history to your collection with this authentic, red Everlast boxing glove signed by the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard. Known for his lightning-fast speed, agility, and unparalleled skill, Sugar Ray Leonard is one of boxing’s most iconic figures, celebrated for his Olympic Gold medal and multiple world titles across five weight divisions. This glove, featuring his distinct signature, is a testament to his legacy and charisma both inside and outside the ring.
Details:
• Brand: Everlast (classic red color)
• Signature: Signed by Sugar Ray Leonard
• Condition: Excellent, ready for display
Perfect for: Sports memorabilia collectors, boxing enthusiasts, or anyone looking to own a piece of sports history.
Mod Pizza - Pizza & Salad for a Year Gift Card #1
$150
Get ready for a delicious year of meals with Pizza & Salad for a Year from MOD pizza. This is a unique auction item that promises to satisfy your cravings for an entire year and allow for a quick dinner that everyone in the family will enjoy! Whether you're a pizza aficionado or a salad lover, this package has something for everyone.
Mod Pizza - Pizza & Salad for a Year Gift Card #2
$150
Get ready for a delicious year of meals with Pizza & Salad for a Year from MOD pizza. This is a unique auction item that promises to satisfy your cravings for an entire year and allow for a quick dinner that everyone in the family will enjoy! Whether you're a pizza aficionado or a salad lover, this package has something for everyone.
The Perfect Pour Whiskey Basket
$100
This whiskey gift basket is a thoughtfully curated collection of premium whiskey, along with a selection of complementary items designed to enhance your whiskey experience. This is the perfect item for whiskey lovers, connoisseurs, or anyone looking to celebrate a special occasion.
Includes:
- Noah's Mills Bourbon Whiskey from Willett distillery - 750 ml
- Willett Pot Still Reserve Bourbon from Willett distillery - 750 ml
- Complimentary whiskey items to enhance your whiskey drinking experience
Signed Brandon Graham Eagles Jersey
$100
This is a one-of-a-kind, autographed jersey from one of the most beloved players in Philadelphia Eagles history, Brandon Graham. Known for his clutch performances, including his game-changing sack in Super Bowl LII, Graham has solidified his legacy as a true Eagles legend.
Key Features:
Authenticity: The jersey has been personally signed by Brandon Graham in bold, permanent ink, making this a unique collectible for any Eagles fan.
Jersey Type: Official, Philadelphia Eagles home jersey (Green) with team-specific detailing, including the Eagles logo on the front, Graham’s name and number on the back, and stitched team patches.
Signature Location: Brandon Graham’s autograph is prominently displayed across the back of the jersey, perfect for display.
Certificate of Authenticity (COA): Comes with a COA from a trusted authentication service to guarantee the signature’s legitimacy.
Why This Is a Must-Have: Brandon Graham’s leadership, intensity, and clutch plays make this jersey a piece of Eagles history. Whether you’re a dedicated collector, a fan of Graham, or just looking to add a unique item to your sports memorabilia collection, this signed jersey is a treasure that will appreciate over time.
Bid now for a chance to own a piece of Eagles' championship glory, signed by one of the all-time greats!
Book Lover’s Basket
$100
Escape into new worlds and unforgettable stories with the Book Lover’s Raffle Basket! Carefully crafted for those who cherish quiet moments with a good book, this basket brings comfort, charm, and plenty of reading essentials to elevate your literary experience.
Inside, you’ll find a selection of bestselling novels chosen to delight readers of all tastes. To create the perfect reading nook, we’ve included a cozy throw blanket and a pair of ultra-soft reading socks.
Books Included:
Someone Else’s Shoes - Jojo Moyes,
The Hotel Nantucket - Elin Hilderbrand,
Nine Perfect Strangers - Liane Moriarty,
A Flicker in the Dark - Stacy Willingham,
Educated - Tara Westover,
The Golden Couple - Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen,
The Wife Upstairs - Rachel Hawkins,
Wish You Were Here - Jodi Picoult,
Book Lovers - Emily Henry,
The Midnight Library - Matt Haig,
In Five Years - Rebecca Serle,
The Other Passenger - Louise Candlish,
Big Little Lies - Liane Moriarty,
The Last Thing He Told Me - Laura Dave,
The Four Winds - Kristin Hannah,
The Book of Cold Cases - Simone St. James,
Part of Your World - Abby Jimenez,
True Colors - Kristin Hannah,
Things We Never Got Over - Lucy Score,
Featured Chairman's Select Wines and 4 Short -stemmed glasses.
This beautifully curated wine basket is the ideal gift for wine lovers and connoisseurs alike. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, expressing gratitude, or simply treating yourself, this luxurious collection is sure to impress.
Treat someone (or yourself!) to the timeless elegance of this beautifully curated wine basket – the perfect way to enjoy life’s finer things.
Private Virtual Yoga Session
$50
Elevate your mind, body, and spirit with a Private Virtual Yoga Session! Whether you're experienced or new to yoga, this one-on-one experience will be tailored to your unique needs and goals, offering you the opportunity to deepen your practice, enhance flexibility, or simply find your inner calm.
Fall-Themed Home Basket
$50
Make some quick swaps around the house to get the Fall holiday season underway with minimal fuss! Two fuzzy pumpkins will fit on your mantle or coffee table. Serve drinks and hors d'oeuvres with Fall-themed paper napkins. Set the table with 4 playful pumpkin-shaped placemats or get fancier with a beautiful 60x104 tablecloth in warm fall colors. Doing dishes will be more fun with new, seasonal dishtowels at the ready. And of course, keep the mood just right with a cinnamon vanilla Sand +Fog candle while you relax under a decadent oversized throw blanket. All items are perfect from Halloween through Thanksgiving!
