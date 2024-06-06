6-week Cooking Matters Course For Adults

Do you spend too much time worrying What's for Dinner?
We Can Help!
Cooking Matters is a six week, two hour class that empowers families with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to prepare healthy and affordable meals.
Why Sign Up? You want the best for your family, but time, money, and picky eaters can make it hard.
Sessions: (1pm - 3pm)
- 5/23/24 - Making Meals with Fruits, Vegetables and Whole Grains
- 5/30/24 - Build Meal Habits At Home
- 6/6/24 - Power of Planning
- 6/12/24 - Shopping on A Budget
- 6/20/24 - Drink to Your Health
- 6/27/24 - Making Recipes Work for You