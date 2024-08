International Western Music Association

Award-Winners and Rising Stars





Granada Theatre

221 East 2nd St

The Dalles, Oregon





Doors open at 2:30, Show 3:00-5:30 pm, then stay for a dinner break and more entertainment with Jam and open mic starting at 6 pm





$20 tickets in advance or $25 at the door (16 and under free with adult)





Available on-site... Kickin' Bronco Brisket Sandwich, Campfire Baked Beans & Chuckwagon Sweet Treat for $20. Beverages and a full bar are available for purchase.