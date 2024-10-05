Tickets: MKHS Dance Concert

Join us for our 13th annual dance concert production, entitled "RISK!"





Starring the Mark Keppel High School Dance Company & Honors Dance...

Featuring performances by MKHS Dance Arts Department Classes and more!



Doors open to VIP ticket holders at 6:30pm.

Doors open to General Admission ticket holders at 6:40pm.

Show begins at 7pm sharp!



Once you complete your purchase, you will receive an email with QR CODE tickets for each seat purchased. Our ticket booth staff will scan all QR codes and give you a wristband for each ticket purchased.



THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!