You Night 2024 Retreat at the SYD New Orleans

Yes! I would like to attend Thursday night!
Arrive between 4 - 6 p.m.
Dinner at 6 p.m.
Activity from 7 - 9 p.m. (with Coach Leslie and Miranda)
Stay and enjoy the pool or jacuzzi (pool closes at 10 p.m.)
Friday Night, July 19th ALL DAY PASS
$100
Yes! I would like to attend the all-day Friday part of the Retreat!
If you are an overnight guest, activities and breakfast start at 8 a.m. with a morning stretch and inspirational activity with Miranda Mantikos.
All day pass guests can arrive at 10 a.m. for our runway session with Coach Leslie.
Lunch at Noon
Pool Time from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Dinner at 6 p.m.
Activity from 7 - 9 p.m.
Pool time? Jacuzzi? (closes at 10 p.m.)
Lodging Pass, Room 1: Queen Sleeper Sofa
$165
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a Queen Sleeper Sofa.
There are six shared bathrooms.
Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 2: Private KING Bed
$185
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a King Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 3: Private KING Bed
$185
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a King Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 4: Private KING Bed
$185
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a King Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 5: Private QUEEN Bed
$175
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a Queen Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 6: Private QUEEN Bed
$175
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a Queen Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 7: Private QUEEN Bed
$175
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a Queen Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 8: Private QUEEN Bed
$175
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a Queen Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
Lodging Pass, Room 9 Upper Bunk, FOUR FULL BEDS
$165
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a shared room, with a four double beds (super comfy, bunk style).
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). For this room, we cannot add someone sharing your bed.
Lodging Pass, Room 9 Upper Bunk, FOUR FULL BEDS
$165
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a shared room, with a four double beds (super comfy, bunk style).
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). For this room, we cannot add someone sharing your bed.
Lodging Pass, Room 9 Lower Bunk, FOUR FULL BEDS
$165
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a shared room, with a four double beds (super comfy, bunk style).
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). For this room, we cannot add someone sharing your bed.
Lodging Pass, Room 9 Lower Bunk, FOUR FULL BEDS
$165
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a shared room, with a four double beds (super comfy, bunk style).
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). For this room, we cannot add someone sharing your bed.
Lodging Pass, Room 10 Queen Bed
$175
Select this room and enjoy 2 nights at The Syd!
This is a private room, with a Queen Bed.
There are six shared bathrooms.Remember -- you must also select your Thursday and Friday passes when you book your room. (We do not offer single night options because of bedding, etc.). Feel free to add a roommate to share this room with you, but they must also pay for the Thursday and/or Friday day passes. Be sure to list their name below if they are sharing with you!
