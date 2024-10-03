Al Copeland Foundation's Silent Auction

Bid on an exclusive silent auction item: 4 tickets to Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow Tour on November 25, 2024, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. With a retail value of $1,500, these Loge Section tickets are priced at $375 each.
This event promises an unforgettable evening with one of the music industry's most celebrated artists, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances.
Your participation not only secures a fantastic night out but also supports the Al Copeland Foundation. All proceeds from this auction will go directly to the initiative of your choice: the Virtual Research Nurse program or the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Winners can choose which program to support, ensuring your contribution makes a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy great music while helping those in need!
LSU Football Suite tickets
$500
Bid on an exciting silent auction item: 4 tickets to see LSU vs. Vanderbilt on November 23, 2024, in a luxurious suite at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. This exclusive package includes food and drinks, ensuring a memorable game day experience.
This highly anticipated matchup will showcase the LSU Tigers as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores, promising thrilling college football action. Enjoy the game in style with your friends or family while supporting a great cause.
All proceeds from this auction item will benefit the Al Copeland Foundation, which funds critical programs like the Virtual Research Nurse Program and the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Join us in making a difference while enjoying an unforgettable day of football!
Maestro Dobel Copeland's Tequila
$300
Bid on a remarkable auction item: 6 bottles of the special Copeland's bottled Maestro Dobel tequila, accompanied by a 4-foot tall display rack and a custom Copeland's display barrel.
This exclusive tequila, crafted with precision, embodies the spirit of celebration and is perfect for any occasion. The display rack and barrel not only enhance your collection but also serve as stunning conversation pieces for your home or bar.
Your participation in this auction not only secures a unique addition to your collection but also supports the Al Copeland Foundation. All proceeds will directly benefit our initiatives, including the Virtual Research Nurse Program and the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Join us in making a difference while enjoying this exceptional tequila experience!
Popeye's Vintage Memorabilia
$250
Bid on a unique piece of history with this Popeye's memorabilia package, featuring:
- 12 vintage 1979 Popeye's collectors glasses in the iconic "Brutus" design.
- A Popeye's mirror, perfect for any collector or fan.
- A framed and signed print of a Popeye's speed boat by Al Copeland himself, adding a personal touch from the founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken.
With a value that is truly priceless, this memorabilia captures the essence of Al Copeland's legacy and the beloved brand he created.
All proceeds from this auction item will support the Al Copeland Foundation's mission to combat cancer through initiatives like the Virtual Research Nurse Program and the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Your bid not only secures a rare collectible but also contributes to life-saving efforts in our community. Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of Popeye's history while making a difference!
Jazz Fest (1st Weekend)
$500
Bid on an extraordinary silent auction item: 6 single-day passes to the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 2025, including access to the exclusive Miller Lite Tent. This package also features a hotel room for Friday and Saturday night (April 25 & 26), ensuring a comfortable stay during this iconic event.
In addition, enjoy an exclusive Sazerac House tour and tasting for 2 guests, where you'll explore the history of the famous Sazerac cocktail and sample some of the finest spirits. The Sazerac House offers a unique experience with interactive exhibits and tastings that delve into New Orleans' rich cocktail culture.
Your bids not only secure an unforgettable festival experience but also support the Al Copeland Foundation. All proceeds will directly benefit our initiatives, including the Virtual Research Nurse Program and the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Join us in celebrating music and heritage while making a meaningful impact!
Jazz Fest (2nd Weekend)
$500
Bid on an extraordinary silent auction item: 6 single-day passes to the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 2025, including access to the exclusive Miller Lite Tent. This package also features a hotel room for Friday and Saturday night (May 2 & 3), ensuring a comfortable stay during this iconic event.
In addition, enjoy an exclusive Sazerac House tour and tasting for 2 guests, where you'll explore the history of the famous Sazerac cocktail and sample some of the finest spirits. The Sazerac House offers a unique experience with interactive exhibits and tastings that delve into New Orleans' rich cocktail culture.
Your bids not only secure an unforgettable festival experience but also support the Al Copeland Foundation. All proceeds will directly benefit our initiatives, including the Virtual Research Nurse Program and the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Join us in celebrating music and heritage while making a meaningful impact!
Copeland's Wine Dinner for 4
$250
Bid on an exclusive experience with 4 tickets to Copeland's "Sipping Into Fall: Trinchero Wine Pairing" event in Kenner! Join us for an evening of celebration on November 7, 2024, at 6:30 PM, featuring a special Trinchero wine pairing in our beautifully renovated space.
Indulge in a 6-course menu, expertly paired with wines from the vineyards of France, Italy, and California. The menu includes:
- Passed Appetizer: Corn & Crab Bisque, Wine: Avissi, Prosecco - Italy
- 1st Course: Garlic Sautéed Shrimp, Wine: Mason, Sauvignon Blanc - California
- 2nd Course: Italian Crab Salad, Wine: Regaleali Bianco - Italy
- 3rd Course: Grilled Chicken and Yams, Wine: Bieler Pere & Fils Bandol, Rosé Reserve - France
- 4th Course: Redfish Lacombe, Wine: Bravium, Pinot Noir - California
- 5th Course: Rum Cream Bread Pudding, Wine: Ceretto Moscato d'Asti - Italy
As an added bonus, the winner will be seated with Al and Liz Copeland for this delightful dinner. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy fine dining while supporting the Al Copeland Foundation's mission to combat cancer. Don’t miss out!
