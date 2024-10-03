Al Copeland Foundation's Silent Auction

Bid on an exclusive silent auction item: 4 tickets to Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow Tour on November 25, 2024, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. With a retail value of $1,500, these Loge Section tickets are priced at $375 each. This event promises an unforgettable evening with one of the music industry's most celebrated artists, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances. Your participation not only secures a fantastic night out but also supports the Al Copeland Foundation. All proceeds from this auction will go directly to the initiative of your choice: the Virtual Research Nurse program or the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Winners can choose which program to support, ensuring your contribution makes a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy great music while helping those in need!

Bid on an exclusive silent auction item: 4 tickets to Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow Tour on November 25, 2024, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. With a retail value of $1,500, these Loge Section tickets are priced at $375 each. This event promises an unforgettable evening with one of the music industry's most celebrated artists, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances. Your participation not only secures a fantastic night out but also supports the Al Copeland Foundation. All proceeds from this auction will go directly to the initiative of your choice: the Virtual Research Nurse program or the Patient Assistance Fund at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Winners can choose which program to support, ensuring your contribution makes a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy great music while helping those in need!

seeMoreDetailsMobile