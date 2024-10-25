Spring 2025 Taiwan School Registration

[3/1-5/3 Sat 7-8:15pm PT (10 classes)] ** Parents must stay with student K-3rd 幼稚園到三年級的學生請家長陪同上課 ** This course is designed to educate students who do not have much Tâi-gí background and want to learn a new language. This course is designed with the method of teaching a foreign language using the textbook "Taigi: Fluency Unlocked" as well as some brief introduction of Taiwanese culture, customs, folk stories, etc., and then developing the basic ability of oral speaking. Learning Goals: * Students are able to understand daily Tâi-gí. * Students are able to read simple Tâi-gí sentences. * Students are able to have basic conversations in Tâi-gí. * Students learn about Taiwanese culture through class activities.

[3/1-5/3 Sat 7-8:15pm PT (10 classes)] ** Parents must stay with student K-3rd 幼稚園到三年級的學生請家長陪同上課 ** This course is designed to educate students who do not have much Tâi-gí background and want to learn a new language. This course is designed with the method of teaching a foreign language using the textbook "Taigi: Fluency Unlocked" as well as some brief introduction of Taiwanese culture, customs, folk stories, etc., and then developing the basic ability of oral speaking. Learning Goals: * Students are able to understand daily Tâi-gí. * Students are able to read simple Tâi-gí sentences. * Students are able to have basic conversations in Tâi-gí. * Students learn about Taiwanese culture through class activities.

