Taiwan School of Taiwanese American Center of Northern California
Spring 2025 Taiwan School Registration
See etaiwanschool.org -> Our Teachers for teacher info
Parent-Child Yoga 親子瑜珈 (Sun 1:45-2:45p PT)
$200
[2/23-5/4 Sun 1:45-2:45p PT (No class on 4/20, 10 classes)] (Only need to register the parent; individuals w/o kids also welcome 只需要報名大人; 獨自參加也歡迎)
Through simple yoga movements, children and parents will enjoy a time of physical and mental relaxation together. In a relaxed atmosphere, it not only promotes parent-child connection but also allows children to develop an awareness of physical health from an early age.
透過簡單的瑜伽動作、讓父母解壓，促進與小孩的親密互動，讓孩子與家長一同享受身心放鬆的時光。在輕鬆的氛圍中，不僅能促進親子連結，還能讓孩子從小培養對身體健康的認知。
Single time drop-in (can purchase multiple). Please indicate the date(s) you'd like to attend in the comment section.
單次報名 (可以一次買數個), 請在備註欄註明要上的日期.
Taigi Parent-Child Cooking 大人囡仔煮食學台語 (Sun 4-5:30pm PT)
$300
[2/23-5/4 Sun 4-5:30p PT (No class on 4/20, 10 classes)]
** Tuition includes ingredient & material fees, only need to register the child(ren) **
阿爸阿母(抑是阿公阿媽)kap囡仔鬥陣學簡單煮食sūn-sòa練台語.
Children will learn how to cook simple recipes while learning Taigi at the same time! This is a fun class for parents/grandparents and children to bond over cooking while practicing speaking Taigi. Student must be accompanied by at least one adult in each class.
** Updated fee to drop-ins of the last 3 classes (2/25, 3/5, 3/12) **
[1/8- 3/12 Wed 10:30-11:30am PT (10 classes)]
(Ages 18+)
想要體態優雅的根本，便是認識自己的身體並學會如何運用。皮拉提斯以解剖學為基礎，融合多種運動，專注於核心穩定性，提升身體協調性和力量。
剛練習皮拉提斯時，可能不像其他運動那樣讓你大流汗，但你會發現自己對身體的擺位更加敏感，並學會注意平時忽視的細微動作。這些精確的控制不僅改善姿勢，還能減少疼痛，提升身體協調性。加入我們的皮拉提斯課程，讓你的體態越來越好！
Youth Taigi Choir 囡仔台語合唱團 (Sun 3-4pm PT)
$150
[2/23-5/4 Sun 3-4p PT (No class on 4/20, 10 classes)]
Children will learn traditional Taigi songs as well as modern new songs. This choir will represent Taiwan School to perform in various community events such as the National Day of Taiwan, Christmas Party, Lantern Festival, Taiwanese American Cultural Festival, etc.
讓孩子用音樂認識台灣的文化與語言！
小朋友將透過唱台語歌謠、學習發音與節奏，感受音樂的魅力，同時自然地融入台語文化。讓孩子們在輕鬆的環境中培養音樂感、團隊合作精神，以及對本土文化的認同與熱愛。
歡迎加入台灣學校的台語合唱團，一起用歌聲傳遞台灣的美好！
(Online) Fun Taigi for Kids 囡仔趣味學台語 (Sat 7-8:15p PT)
$180
[3/1-5/3 Sat 7-8:15pm PT (10 classes)]
** Parents must stay with student K-3rd 幼稚園到三年級的學生請家長陪同上課 **
This course is designed to educate students who do not have much Tâi-gí background and want to learn a new language. This course is designed with the method of teaching a foreign language using the textbook "Taigi: Fluency Unlocked" as well as some brief introduction of Taiwanese culture, customs, folk stories, etc., and then developing the basic ability of oral speaking.
Learning Goals:
* Students are able to understand daily Tâi-gí.
* Students are able to read simple Tâi-gí sentences.
* Students are able to have basic conversations in Tâi-gí.
* Students learn about Taiwanese culture through class activities.
(Online) Beginner Taigi 1 初級台語 1 (Sun 7-8:15p PT)
$150
[2/23-5/4 Sun 7-8:15pm PT (No class on 4/20, 10 classes)]
(Ages 14+) Focuses on phonics, grammar, and building vocabulary/phrases using "Short Takes: A Scene-based Taiwanese Vocabulary Builder from Bitesize Taiwanese" and visual slides (instructions in English).
著重於學習發音, 字母音標, 文法, 和認識字句 (英語授課).
(Online) Beginner Taigi 2 初級台語 2 (Sun 6:15-7:30p PT)
$150
[2/23-5/4 Sun 6:15-7:30pm PT (No class on 4/20, 10 classes)]
(Ages 14+) Continuation of BT1 the textbook "Short Takes: A Scene-based Taiwanese Vocabulary Builder from Bitesize Taiwanese" and visual slides (instructions in English).
繼續初級台語1的課程 (英語授課).
(Online) Beginner 3 初級台語 3 (Sun 4:45-6p PT)
$150
[2/23-5/4 Sun 4:45-6pm PT (No class on 4/20, 10 classes)]
(Ages 14+) Continuation of BT2 the textbook "Short Takes: A Scene-based Taiwanese Vocabulary Builder from Bitesize Taiwanese" and visual slides (instructions in English).
繼續初級台語2的課程 (英語授課).
(Online) Intermediate Taigi 中級台語 (Wed 7-8:15p PT)
$150
[2/26-5/7 Wed 7-8:15pm PT (No class on 4/9, 10 classes)]
** Recommended for students who completed Beginner Taigi series or understand Taigi but are not yet comfortable in speaking **
(Ages 14+) A structured course focusing on speaking practices and increasing vocabulary (instructions in English and Taigi)
著重於基礎對話練習及增加認識的字彙 (英語及台語授課討論)
(Online) Taigi Conversations 台語開講 (Wed 7:45-9pm PT)
$80
[2/26-5/7 Wed 7:45-9pm PT (No class on 4/23, 10 classes)]
** Recommended for students who completed the Beginner Taigi series and/or can hold elementary conversations in Taigi **
(Ages 14+) A discussion-based course focusing on improving fluency and vocabulary (instructions mainly in Taigi)
著重於流利對話及增加字彙 (主要台語授課討論)
(Online) Literate Taigi 台語捌字課 (Thu 7-8:30p PT)
$150
[2/27-5/8 Thu 7-8:30pm PT (No class on 4/10, 10 classes)]🔸6 students minimum🔸
(Ages 14+) 這是專為已經會聽講台語(可以基本對話)但是不識字不會台語文的學生設計的課程 (台語授課).
This course is for those who can understand Taigi at least conversationally but do not know how to read and write. (instructions in Taigi).
(Online)Taiwanese History Book Club 台灣歷史讀書會 (Thu 7:15-8:45p)
$30
[2/27-5/8 Thu 7:15-8:45p PT (No class on 4/10, 10 classes)]
Book: 鄭維中《島嶼歴史超展開》+ 書寫一部台灣美術史
(Ages 14+) 以一起研讀跟台灣歷史有關的書籍為出發點來討論延伸與台灣歷史社會政治飲食各種議題 (書本及授課討論主要為華語 Book and class discussions mainly in Mandarin).
島嶼歴史超展開
[Kindle] https://a.co/d/aSW0jKW
[Readmoo] https://readmoo.com/book/210286562000101
[Hyread] https://ebook.hyread.com.tw/bookDetail.jsp?id=343738
[Borrow from Hyread-北市圖] https://tpml.ebook.hyread.com.tw/bookDetail.jsp?id=343738
(Online) Taigi Reading Club 台語讀冊會 kenglamsuinn.org
free
Now hosted by Keng-lâm Su-Īⁿ (耕南書院}. Register for Keng-lâm Tha̍k-chheh-hōe directly at kenglamsuinn.org
