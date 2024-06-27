Capital Day School T-Shirt Sale

Red Short Sleeve T-shirt item
Red Short Sleeve T-shirt
$12
Please select the number of shirts you wish to order, and then input the sizes. PLEASE BE SURE TO SPECIFY ADULT, YOUTH, or BABY. Sizes available are: Adult: S, M, L, XL Youth, XS, S, M, L, XL Baby: 0-3, 3-6, 6-9, 9-12, 12-24
Red Short Sleeve T-shirt - 2XL
$13
There is an additional surcharge for 2XL Shirts of $1.
Red Short Sleeve T-Shirt - 3XL
$14
There is an additional surcharge for 3XL Shirts of $2.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing