General Admission Certificate | Pretty Chic Bingo 2.0-Glitz, Glam and 90s Jams

The Tea Rose Community Collaborative in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Alpha Alpha Rho Omega Chapter present Pretty Chic Bingo 2.0: Glitz, Glam, and 90s Jams - Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 6PM-10PM at the Benton Event Center. Doors open at 6PM and bingo starts at 7PM. Heavy hors d' oeuvres will be served until 7PM.

Looking for a chic game of bingo with a vibe that keeps the excitement jumping all night long!? Come experience Pretty Chic Bingo 2.0: Glitz, Glam, and 90s Jams – this will not be your ordinary bingo experience but one elevated like none other. Capture the night with a few spins with friends on the 360 photo booth while enjoying a DJ that will keep you moving! As you play Pretty Chic Bingo for a chance to win cash prizes, do not forget to entering the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win big and our designer purse raffle! Last year's winner of the 50/50 raffle went home with some ice cold cash and the designer purse winners left feeling oh so pretty.

Must be 21 years old and up to enter. All proceeds will go to support the Tea Rose Community Collaborative of Saline County, a 501 (3) (c) organization that accepts tax-deductible contributions. All proceeds and donations will go towards scholarships and programs in Saline County and other authorized expenditures.





See you Saturday, June 8, 2024 from 6PM-10PM at the Benton Event Center!