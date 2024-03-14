Resource Library Hour: Unlock the Treasure Trove of Learning (ages 3-12) | Drop-in @ Elements Workspace | Spring 2024 (1)

Summary

This class offers a unique opportunity for parents and learners to explore an abundance of educational materials at Elements Workspace. During these weekly, book-ahead sessions, families can dive into our rich educational resources for an hour, utilizing them to foster a deeper understanding and engagement in learning. Parents have the option to collaborate with an Elements guide, who can demonstrate the use of materials, enhancing the learning experience. This approach provides a cost-effective way to access a diverse range of high-quality educational tools, supporting personalized, self-directed education without the financial burden of owning such materials.





About the learning guide

Elif (Elle) Yildirim has been a Montessori guide for over two decades. She is the co-founder of Elements Workspace. She loves working with parents and their learners to strengthen the parent/child bond and enhance the learning experience.





Best for ages

3-12 years old





Meeting day and time

Thursdays, 10:30AM-11:30AM





Scheduled dates

Mar 14, 2024, Mar 21, 2024, Mar 28, 2024, Apr 4, 2024, Apr 11, 2024, Apr 18, 2024





Cost

$20/hour





Contact

Elle Yildirim (administrator) [email protected]