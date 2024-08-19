LOT LEASES & MEMBERSHIP 2026

LOT LEASE: Early Bird
$570

SAVE 5% if PAID IN FULL!

ANNUAL LOT LEASE
$600

POST March 1 - Full Lot Lease Payment.
DUE May 15.

PARTIAL LOT LEASE PAYMENT
$60

Partial Payment of LOT LEASE
You are welcome to pay in installments.
To be paid in FULL by MAY 15th. (NEW DATE!)

MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL FEE
$25

PER PERSON/ Renewal Membership
DUE BY JUNE 10 annually

MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION FEE
$25

A NON-REFUNDABLE MEMBERSHIP FEE OF $25 is required when submitting a Membership Application; otherwise, your application will be void.

