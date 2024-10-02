District Judges' Panel: Civil Litigation

If you are an FBA member, then please select this ticket. *includes one hour of CLE* If you are not a member yet, we'd love to have you join the FBA! *Membership is FREE for law students, federal judges, federal term law clerks, and federal clerks of court. *Learn more about the FBA and use the discount code SAVE20 (if you don't qualify for a free membership) to join. https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/

If you are an FBA member, then please select this ticket. *includes one hour of CLE* If you are not a member yet, we'd love to have you join the FBA! *Membership is FREE for law students, federal judges, federal term law clerks, and federal clerks of court. *Learn more about the FBA and use the discount code SAVE20 (if you don't qualify for a free membership) to join. https://www.fedbar.org/membership/join/

seeMoreDetailsMobile