Silent Auction

1603 Northwest Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78628, USA

DIGGS High end portable kennel (Sm 25"L x 17"W x 19"H) item
DIGGS High end portable kennel (Sm 25"L x 17"W x 19"H)
$125

A $375 value -Set up/Store in Seconds: Collapsible frame, wheels, and ergonomic handle mean easy transport and storage. Revol was designed for in-home use. -Ultra-safe: Unique steel diamond mesh and rounded corners prevent pinching. Solid frame and innovative latches keep your pup secure. -A Forever Home: High-quality, rust-resistant design accommodates all ages and life stages. -Crate Training Simplified: Adjustable puppy divider, three access points (front, side, and ceiling), and removable tray for easy cleanup.
DIGGS High end portable kennel (Large 44"L x 28"W x 30"H) item
DIGGS High end portable kennel (Large 44"L x 28"W x 30"H)
$175

A $675 value -Set up/Store in Seconds: Collapsible frame, wheels, and ergonomic handle mean easy transport and storage. Revol was designed for in-home use. -Ultra-safe: Unique steel diamond mesh and rounded corners prevent pinching. Solid frame and innovative latches keep your pup secure. -A Forever Home: High-quality, rust-resistant design accommodates all ages and life stages. -Crate Training Simplified: Adjustable puppy divider, three access points (front, side, and ceiling), and removable tray for easy cleanup.
Cedarcide All Natural Repellent GIFT BASKET item
Cedarcide All Natural Repellent GIFT BASKET
$25

A family and pet friendly, all natural approach to controlling and preventing fleas, ticks, mites, ants, mosquitoes, scorpions, roaches, and wasps. Includes: Pint of Cedarcide Pet Shampoo ($15 value) Quart of Original Bug Spray ($40 value) 2 mini Bug Spray bottles Tyler's all natural chicken Jerky treats Top Paw Linen Blend leash
Self Love GIFT Basket item
Self Love GIFT Basket
$20

Beauty basket includes: 2 sets color street polish Ginger epson salt bath soak Makeup case with travel case Scented Candle 2 Ghiradelli Raspberry dark chocolate bars Palmers Binding hair conditioning treatment Palmers foot heal softener Face mask Foot mask Exfoliating scrub glove Cuticle remover Under eye patches Barrett’s

