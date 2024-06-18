Silent Auction

DIGGS High end portable kennel (Sm 25"L x 17"W x 19"H)
$125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A $375 value
-Set up/Store in Seconds: Collapsible frame, wheels, and ergonomic handle mean easy transport and storage.
Revol was designed for in-home use.
-Ultra-safe: Unique steel diamond mesh and rounded corners prevent pinching. Solid frame and innovative latches keep your pup secure.
-A Forever Home: High-quality, rust-resistant design accommodates all ages and life stages.
-Crate Training Simplified: Adjustable puppy divider, three access points (front, side, and ceiling), and removable tray for easy cleanup.
A $375 value
-Set up/Store in Seconds: Collapsible frame, wheels, and ergonomic handle mean easy transport and storage.
Revol was designed for in-home use.
-Ultra-safe: Unique steel diamond mesh and rounded corners prevent pinching. Solid frame and innovative latches keep your pup secure.
-A Forever Home: High-quality, rust-resistant design accommodates all ages and life stages.
-Crate Training Simplified: Adjustable puppy divider, three access points (front, side, and ceiling), and removable tray for easy cleanup.
DIGGS High end portable kennel (Large 44"L x 28"W x 30"H)
$175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A $675 value
-Set up/Store in Seconds: Collapsible frame, wheels, and ergonomic handle mean easy transport and storage.
Revol was designed for in-home use.
-Ultra-safe: Unique steel diamond mesh and rounded corners prevent pinching. Solid frame and innovative latches keep your pup secure.
-A Forever Home: High-quality, rust-resistant design accommodates all ages and life stages.
-Crate Training Simplified: Adjustable puppy divider, three access points (front, side, and ceiling), and removable tray for easy cleanup.
A $675 value
-Set up/Store in Seconds: Collapsible frame, wheels, and ergonomic handle mean easy transport and storage.
Revol was designed for in-home use.
-Ultra-safe: Unique steel diamond mesh and rounded corners prevent pinching. Solid frame and innovative latches keep your pup secure.
-A Forever Home: High-quality, rust-resistant design accommodates all ages and life stages.
-Crate Training Simplified: Adjustable puppy divider, three access points (front, side, and ceiling), and removable tray for easy cleanup.
Cedarcide All Natural Repellent GIFT BASKET
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A family and pet friendly, all natural approach to controlling and preventing fleas, ticks, mites, ants, mosquitoes, scorpions, roaches, and wasps.
Includes:
Pint of Cedarcide Pet Shampoo ($15 value)
Quart of Original Bug Spray ($40 value)
2 mini Bug Spray bottles
Tyler's all natural chicken Jerky treats
Top Paw Linen Blend leash
A family and pet friendly, all natural approach to controlling and preventing fleas, ticks, mites, ants, mosquitoes, scorpions, roaches, and wasps.
Includes:
Pint of Cedarcide Pet Shampoo ($15 value)
Quart of Original Bug Spray ($40 value)
2 mini Bug Spray bottles
Tyler's all natural chicken Jerky treats
Top Paw Linen Blend leash
Self Love GIFT Basket
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beauty basket includes:
2 sets color street polish
Ginger epson salt bath soak
Makeup case with travel case
Scented Candle
2 Ghiradelli Raspberry dark chocolate bars
Palmers Binding hair conditioning treatment
Palmers foot heal softener
Face mask
Foot mask
Exfoliating scrub glove
Cuticle remover
Under eye patches
Barrett’s
Beauty basket includes:
2 sets color street polish
Ginger epson salt bath soak
Makeup case with travel case
Scented Candle
2 Ghiradelli Raspberry dark chocolate bars
Palmers Binding hair conditioning treatment
Palmers foot heal softener
Face mask
Foot mask
Exfoliating scrub glove
Cuticle remover
Under eye patches
Barrett’s