Kittery PTA Memberships 2025

Basic Membership
$10

I want to become a PTA member!

Ditch the Baking Membership
$20

I do not want to bake; this is what I spend on those cookies and cupcakes. Includes Basic Membership plus an additional $10 donation to the PTA

Skip the Hustle Membership
$40

I do not want to hit up my friends, family, and coworkers to buy candles and wrapping paper. Includes Basic Membership plus an additional $30 donation to the PTA

Please Don't Make Me "-Thon" Membership
$50

I do not want to walk, run, or anything that ends with "thon" and this should cover registration fees. Includes Basic Membership plus an additional $40 donation to the PTA

