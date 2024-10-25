Kittery PTA Memberships 2025

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
I want to become a PTA member!
I do not want to bake; this is what I spend on those cookies and cupcakes. Includes Basic Membership plus an additional $10 donation to the PTA
I do not want to hit up my friends, family, and coworkers to buy candles and wrapping paper. Includes Basic Membership plus an additional $30 donation to the PTA
I do not want to walk, run, or anything that ends with "thon" and this should cover registration fees. Includes Basic Membership plus an additional $40 donation to the PTA
