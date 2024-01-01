Here is more information ...

TONIGHT! Flamenco Fever Presents - Tres Artes: Pintura, Poesia, y Pasion (a story about forbidden love) Major Sponsor: The Elevator Project 2024 7:30p Annette Strauss Square





Flamenco Fever’s insightful Fusion Series will present Tres Artes: Pintura, Poesia y Pasion. As part of the 2024 season of Elevator Project at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, local students, international musicians, and dancers will take the stage at Strauss Square to tell the tragic love story of Salvador Dalí and martyred Spanish poet, playwright, and flamenco aficionado, Federico Garcia Lorca. Join us for an evening of passion and excitement as we delve deeply into the provocative history of Spain and the rise of Surrealism, the LGBTQ community, and the Fascist Franconian Regime in the early 20th century.

Pintura, Poesia y Pasion combines four dynamic art forms – live music, dance, the visual art of Rolando Diaz, and the recitation of Garcia Lorca’s poetry – into an unforgettable performance. In this sophisticated evening. See the venue site for information on seating.





Tickets: www.attpac.org/on-sale/2024/pintura-poesia-y-pasion





Upgrade NOW via the box office to a VIP ticket!

VIP seating boasts preferred table seating, private bar access, meet-up with the cast after the show, and an up-close, intimate seat near Ro Diaz, a globally collected artist, creating a beautiful canvas with a lyrical play of line and color inspired by the show for auction. You will see the option to upgrade your tickets after selecting your ticket quantity. A VIP upgrade is required for each attendee who wants to participate in this special opportunity.

The painting will be auctioned at the end of the evening with proceeds going to Flamenco Fever, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.