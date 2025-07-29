Hosted by

NAACP Florida State Conference of Branches and Youth Units

About this event

84TH ANNUAL STATE CONVENTION

9840 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Observer Registration
$75

This registration grants the attendee access to all events excluding ticketed meal events and the golf tournament. The following free events are included with registration:

  • Education Luncheon (Thursday, September 4)
  • Armed Service & Veterans' Affairs Breakfast (Friday, September 5)
  • Toast to Membership Reception (Friday, September 5)
  • American Red Cross Breakfast (Saturday, September 6)
One Day Registration/Daily Rate Pass
$50

This registration grants the attendee access to the events on the day selected. This registration excludes ticketed meal events and the golf tournament. *One-day Observer/Daily Pass Registration will only be entitled to free events included on the day selected.

Labor Luncheon
$65

Friday, September 5, 2025 @ 12:15PM. Ticketed Meal event. Valid for one entry.

WIN Luncheon
$65

Saturday, September 6, 2025 @ 12:15PM. Ticketed Meal event. Valid for one entry.

Freedom Fund Gala
$125

Saturday, September 6, 2025 @ 6:00pm. Ticketed Meal event. Valid for one entry. This year's event will Honor Dr. Adora Obi Nweze.

FREEDOM FUND GALA RESERVED TABLE
$1,500

Saturday, September 6, 2025 @ 6:00pm. Ticketed Meal event. Reserved table of 10. This year's event will Honor Dr. Adora Obi Nweze.

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