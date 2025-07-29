84TH ANNUAL STATE CONVENTION

Hosted by
About this event
This registration grants the attendee access to all events excluding ticketed meal events and the golf tournament. The following free events are included with registration:
This registration grants the attendee access to the events on the day selected. This registration excludes ticketed meal events and the golf tournament. *One-day Observer/Daily Pass Registration will only be entitled to free events included on the day selected.
Friday, September 5, 2025 @ 12:15PM. Ticketed Meal event. Valid for one entry.
Saturday, September 6, 2025 @ 12:15PM. Ticketed Meal event. Valid for one entry.
Saturday, September 6, 2025 @ 6:00pm. Ticketed Meal event. Valid for one entry. This year's event will Honor Dr. Adora Obi Nweze.
Saturday, September 6, 2025 @ 6:00pm. Ticketed Meal event. Reserved table of 10. This year's event will Honor Dr. Adora Obi Nweze.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!