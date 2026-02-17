Food Orders

About this shop
Swirl Rolls
Slow-proofed buttery dough, house-made apricot compote, and a toasted pearl sugar crunch. Bright acidity meets rich pastry.
Swirl Rolls
Swirl roll with nut filling
Swirl Rolls
Swirl roll with poppy seed filling
Holupki
Stuffed cabbage roll
Holupki
Stuffed cabbage roll
Pierogies
Potato & cheese pierogies
Pierogies
Cabbage & sauerkraut pierogies
Spanakopita
Greek spinach pies
Bread
Plain Paska bread
Bread
Raisin Paska bread
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