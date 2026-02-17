Holy Spirit Orthodox Church

Offered by

Holy Spirit Orthodox Church

About this shop

Food Orders

Apricot Swirl Roll item
Apricot Swirl Roll
$17

Swirl Rolls
Slow-proofed buttery dough, house-made apricot compote, and a toasted pearl sugar crunch. Bright acidity meets rich pastry.

Nut Swirl Roll item
Nut Swirl Roll
$17

Swirl Rolls

Swirl roll with nut filling

Poppy Seed Swirl Roll item
Poppy Seed Swirl Roll
$17

Swirl Rolls

Swirl roll with poppy seed filling

Holupki (2) item
Holupki (2)
$9

Holupki

Stuffed cabbage roll

Holupki (4) item
Holupki (4)
$18

Holupki

Stuffed cabbage roll

Pierogies (12) - Potato & Cheese item
Pierogies (12) - Potato & Cheese
$14

Pierogies

Potato & cheese pierogies

Pierogies (12) - Cabbage & Sauerkraut item
Pierogies (12) - Cabbage & Sauerkraut
$14

Pierogies

Cabbage & sauerkraut pierogies

Spanakopita (2) item
Spanakopita (2)
$10

Spanakopita

Greek spinach pies

Paska Bread - Plain item
Paska Bread - Plain
$7

Bread

Plain Paska bread

Paska Bread - Raisin item
Paska Bread - Raisin
$7

Bread

Raisin Paska bread

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