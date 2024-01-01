Family Playhouse (rolling registration! Join anytime!)

Family Playhouse

WHO: Ages: 5 - 9 with an adult

WHEN: Sundays | 3:00- 4:00

Session 1 - 1.21, Session 2 - 1.28, Session 3 - 2.25

Session 4 - 3.3, Session 5 - 4.7, Session 6 - 4.14





WHERE: Chelsea Art Center | 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470

Creative play is the foundation CS's Playhouse is built. Youth and their grownups will learn and practice aspects of theatre arts while exploring different worlds. Make new friends, hear new stories, and learn new things from children’s literature and international folktales through engaging, fun, and diverse storytelling styles, including movement, music, and visual arts. A new story will be discovered and explored each session - so you can join in any time!

Tuition: $12 registers 1 child and 1 adult per session

Call 352.707.8243 for more information

www.communitystages.org