Harambee Black Unity Association Annual Membership

Although we have documentation of Africans journeying across the see to North America as early as the 1300's, 1619 marks the beginning of the enslavement of our people in this land. In commemoration of this place in time, our Club 1619 supports Harambee Black Unity Association, Inc. to achieve our mission.

Although we have documentation of Africans journeying across the see to North America as early as the 1300's, 1619 marks the beginning of the enslavement of our people in this land. In commemoration of this place in time, our Club 1619 supports Harambee Black Unity Association, Inc. to achieve our mission.

seeMoreDetailsMobile