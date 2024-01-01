2024 Clean Galveston's Walkabout

Walk this way! Grab your friends and join us for the 32nd annual Walkabout! You will walk this way & that, collecting lucky envelopes at small businesses throughout Galveston's bustling downtown district. Fabulous prizes are awarded for the best "treasure". Proceeds from Walkabout fund Clean Galveston's community grant program. This event puts the FUN in fundraising. You could win one of the following prizes!













All walkers will receive a 2024 Walkabout t-shirt at check-in. Register to walk by Oct. 1st to be guaranteed your requested shirt size!







