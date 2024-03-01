Mountain Counties Water Resources Association
MCWRA/TUD Regional Leaders Reception

22768 Main St, Columbia, CA 95310, USA




Thurs, April 4, 2024 * 5 pm * Columbia City Hotel


  • Network with MCWRA leadership, Tuolumne Utilities District Directors, and Elected Officials from the region 
  • Food and Beverages Served During Reception 
  • Tour the Historic Columbia City Hotel; 22768 Main Street, Columbia, CA
  • Confirmed Guest Speakers: Congressman Tom McClintock (District 5), Assemblymember Jim Patterson (District 8), and Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (District 4)


Lodging Recommendations:


THANK YOU SPONSORS!!

 

 

Sponsorship opportunities can be found here.



For more information on the MCWRA/TUD Regional Leaders Reception please contact Justin Caporusso at [email protected] or (916) 412-0571.


https://mountaincountieswater.com/

