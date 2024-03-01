











MCWRA/TUD Regional Leaders Reception









Thurs, April 4, 2024 * 5 pm * Columbia City Hotel





Network with MCWRA leadership, Tuolumne Utilities District Directors, and Elected Officials from the region

Food and Beverages Served During Reception

Tour the Historic Columbia City Hotel; 22768 Main Street, Columbia, CA

Confirmed Guest Speakers: Congressman Tom McClintock (District 5), Assemblymember Jim Patterson (District 8), and Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (District 4)







Lodging Recommendations:





THANK YOU SPONSORS!!

Sponsorship opportunities can be found here .









For more information on the MCWRA/TUD Regional Leaders Reception please contact Justin Caporusso at [email protected] or (916) 412-0571.



