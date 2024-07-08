The Hiraeth Foundation

The Hiraeth Foundation

2024 Hiraeth Heroes Golf Tournament

3700 Centerville Rd

Williamsburg, VA 23188, USA

Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Single
$100
Hole Sponsorship
$250
This is for one Business hole Sponsorship.
Hero Sponsor
$150
You can honor a hero who is currently serving our country or communities, or who has served in the past, by acknowledging their sacrifice, bravery, and dedication. Proceeds go to our Hero of the month program.
Mulligan
$10
Each Mulligan Purchased you are entered to win a Raffle at the end of the tournament. Max 8 Mulligans per team.

