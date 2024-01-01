Carolina Band Day 2024

Carolina Band Day - The Mighty Sound Experience at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC





Gamecock Athletics and the USC Bands are proud to host the 4th annual Carolina Band Day on August 31st vs. Old Dominion! High school marching band students are invited to spend a full game day with The Carolina Band and perform on the field during halftime! Kick off time is at 4:15pm, however the full day itinerary is not yet published. Details to follow.





Please submit $45 for your student to participate. Transportation must be provided for your student.





Included:

A full game day with the Carolina Band

Pre-game meal provided by Chick-fil-A

Halftime on-field performance

Replica Carolina band ballcap





Friends and family tickets will be $30 and the link will be distributed once it's published.