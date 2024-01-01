Grab your #1 cornpanion and get ready to stalk your way to victory at the Annual Cornhole Tournament! 🌽🎯 From seasoned huskers to fresh ears, this event is a-maize-ing fun for everyone!





Don't be a cornflake - it's time to shuck some cash and harvest the way for the next generation of young minds! 🌽🏆





When: Wednesday, May 29 6-9pm

Where: Outdoors on the Dune Deck (weather permitting; rain location: indoor deck)

Registration: $30 per team, payable in cash only; spectators are free!

Why: It's for a good cause! Also, each team member gets a free tshirt!

Still need a butter reason to register? This year, the winning team gets a set of 🌽cornhole boards!🌽 😲 🌽





Thanks to our generous sponsors at Modern Power Systems for helping this event POP!