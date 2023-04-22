ALHS Golf Team Tournament Fundraiser

The Alta Loma High School Golf Team invites you to our 10th Tournament Fundraiser:





RESCHEDULED:

April 22nd, 2023

Upland Hills Country Club

1231 E 16th St, Upland, CA 91784

Check in will start at 7:00 am

Tournament will start at 8:00 am





Due to our commitment to the golf course, the deadline to sign up for this event is Wednesday, April 20th at midnight PT.





All proceeds will benefit the ALHS Golf Team. This will provide range balls and greens fees for matches and practices for our 10 player team. Without your support, our team would not be possible.











