DAA Signatory Membership

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is calling for a collective recommitment to the momentum of 2020 as we continue to advocate for equity in our industry. Whether you've been with us from the start or are considering becoming a DAA signatory for the first time, now is the perfect moment to commit to lasting change in our profession.





For the year 2023, we offer two investment levels:





Standard Signatory: $500

Premier Signatory: $1000





If you're an individual looking to support our cause, you can also make a personal donation of $100 to become a Diversity Action Alliance Ally, even if you're not representing an organization.





Your contribution will help us conduct research, provide resources, create opportunities, and achieve our mission of a more diverse communications industry by 2025. Together, we can make a significant impact on our future.





Learn more and take action today at DiversityActionAlliance.org/dig-deep. Join us in shaping a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow.



