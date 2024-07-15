BA.REDEFINED AUCTION - Round 2

Whether it's for everyday essentials, stylish apparel, trendy home decor, or the latest gadgets, a $50 Target gift card provides the opportunity for a fun and rewarding shopping experience.
Amazon Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Bid on this $50 Amazon gift card and treat yourself to anything you desire from the world's largest online retailer. Whether you're looking for new books, electronics, home decor, or just about anything else, this gift card has you covered.
Bedrock Bikepacking Bags
$35
Starting bid
Up for auction is a $50 gift certificate to Bedrock Bags, your go-to destination for high-quality outdoor gear and accessories. Treat yourself to a new backpack, travel bag, or any other item that catches your eye from Bedrock Bags' premium selection.
Tallgrass Spa Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or a loved one with this luxurious $200 gift certificate to Tallgrass Spa in beautiful Evergreen, Colorado. Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and treat yourself to a day of relaxation and rejuvenation at this award-winning spa.
This gift certificate entitles the lucky winner to choose from a range of spa services, including massages, facials, body treatments, and more. Let the skilled therapists at Tallgrass Spa melt away your stress and tension, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized.
Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Tallgrass Spa offers a serene and tranquil environment where you can unwind and recharge. Whether you're looking for a deep tissue massage to soothe sore muscles or a hydrating facial to give your skin a radiant glow, Tallgrass Spa has something for everyone.
Don't miss this opportunity to bid on a $200 gift certificate to Tallgrass Spa and experience the ultimate in relaxation and self-care. Treat yourself or surprise a special someone with the gift of wellness and rejuvenation. Bid now and start your journey to total relaxation at Tallgrass Spa!
Virtual Wine Sampling Experience
$50
Starting bid
🍷 Sip, Swirl, and Savor with a PRP Virtual Wine Sampling Experience 🍷
Embark on a virtual wine-tasting journey like no other with this exclusive gift certificate to a PRP virtual wine sampling experience. Indulge in the world of fine wines from the comfort of your own home as you join expert sommeliers and fellow wine enthusiasts in an immersive and educational tasting session.
This gift certificate grants the recipient access to a curated selection of premium wines from renowned vineyards, carefully selected by PRP's team of wine connoisseurs. From rich reds to crisp whites and everything in between, each bottle tells a unique story and promises to delight your palate with every sip.
During the virtual wine sampling experience, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the history of each wine, its tasting notes, and the art of wine pairing. Engage in lively discussions, ask questions, and deepen your appreciation for the art of winemaking as you connect with fellow wine lovers from around the world.
Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or a curious newcomer to the world of wine, this PRP virtual wine sampling experience is sure to elevate your tasting skills and broaden your wine knowledge. Bid now on this gift certificate and treat yourself or a loved one to an unforgettable wine-tasting experience that transcends boundaries and brings people together through the love of wine.
1 private virtual guitar lesson
$30
Starting bid
ONE, 1 hour virtual guitar lesson with Colorado Jazz Musician Kevin McCarthy. Playing a confluence of jazz and blues, Kevin McCarthy of the Kevin McCarthy Trio has been performing and teaching guitar for 24 years .
2 private virtual guitar lessons
$50
Starting bid
TWO, 1 hour virtual guitar lesson with Colorado Jazz Musician Kevin McCarthy. Playing a confluence of jazz and blues, Kevin McCarthy of the Kevin McCarthy Trio has been performing and teaching guitar for 24 years.
3 private virtual guitar lessons
$75
Starting bid
THREE, 1 hour virtual guitar lesson with Colorado Jazz Musician Kevin McCarthy. Playing a confluence of jazz and blues, Kevin McCarthy of the Kevin McCarthy Trio has been performing and teaching guitar for 24 years.
4 field box tickets to St. Louis Cardinals Game 9/6
$50
Starting bid
Play Ball! 4 Field Box Seats to the St. Louis Cardinals v. Seattle Mariners at Busch Stadium - Section 156, includes parking pass!
Sept. 6, 2024. A $297 value - courtesy of KEB.
Winner will be given contact information to receive the tickets
