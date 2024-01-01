Derby Donor TTRC Family Discount 🐎❤️

We want to thank you for being a strong support for the mission we have to rescue rehab and retrain horses for the possible partnership with children and adults with special needs. Without you we wouldn’t be able to to help our awesome superhero horses change lives everyday in our community. Please honor us with a special donor discount to be part of our 2nd annual Derby De Mayo Hay fundraiser ❤️🐎🫶🏼





This link entitles you to Two Derby De Mayo tickets for $50! Thank you for being such an amazing part of our TTRC community!